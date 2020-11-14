I am a successful death bowler, Pakistan seamer who practices a lot says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz firmly believes that he is a successful death bowler as he has “fine-tuned my skills by practicing a lot”.

Wahab admits that he enjoys bowling at the death since he loves the challenge.

His comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs in Karachi, where he will be playing for the Peshawar Zalmi and looking to lead the team to their second title.

“I like competition between a batsman and a bowler in the crucial death overs. I have fine-tuned my skills by practicing a lot which is the reason behind my good performance at the death,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

“Bowling at the death is a difficult task but I have always believed in myself and by the grace of the Almighty I have succeeded.”

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He can win many matches for Pakistan, Wahab Riaz says sky’s the limit for 20-year-old

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5544 ( 14.94 % ) Babar Azam 25731 ( 69.36 % ) Steve Smith 1056 ( 2.85 % ) Ben Stokes 2188 ( 5.9 % ) Kane Williamson 1137 ( 3.06 % ) Rashid Khan 249 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 45 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 594 ( 1.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 152 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 120 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 283 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5544 ( 14.94 % ) Babar Azam 25731 ( 69.36 % ) Steve Smith 1056 ( 2.85 % ) Ben Stokes 2188 ( 5.9 % ) Kane Williamson 1137 ( 3.06 % ) Rashid Khan 249 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 45 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 594 ( 1.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 152 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 120 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 283 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...