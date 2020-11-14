I have no problem with Rizwan, Pakistan teammate makes it clear

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has made it clear that he has no problem with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Imad’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, where he will be captaining the Karachi Kings.

Rizwan complained that he didn’t get enough playing time during the group stage of the PSL as he only featured in two matches. But, Imad noted that while Rizwan is the best wicketkeeper in Pakistan, he will see if the 28-year-old fits into the playing XI or not during the PSL playoffs.

“Look anyone who plays in all three formats of the game for his country has to be a good player as to play in all three formats for Pakistan is not an easy task for any player,” Imad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“We will sit down and decide upon what is the best combination for the side – there is nothing against Rizwan. We picked him for the side because we feel that he is Pakistan’s best wicketkeeper. Whether he gets a chance or not is something we will see but I know that the type of a team man he is, he has never expressed any anger about this.

“He is a good friend and like a younger brother to me, we have played a lot of cricket together, and there is nothing between us as is being portrayed by some in the media.”

It should be noted that the Kings have never won the PSL before.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

