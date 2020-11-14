I was criticised for saying that, Imad on predicting Pakistan player’s rise to the top

Imad Wasim said he was criticised for predicting Babar Azam's rise to the top three to four years ago

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has said that he was criticised three to four years ago when he predicted that Babar Azam “would be one of the best players in the world”.

Azam has since gone on to fulfill Imad’s prediction as he is now considered among the elite batsmen in the game.

Furthermore, he now captains Pakistan in all three formats after having replaced Azhar Ali as Test skipper.

“About 3-4 years ago, I had said that Babar Azam would be one of the best players in the world and I was criticized for saying that,” Imad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“But now he has done it and he is one of the best batsmen in the world and he continues to work hard. People used to say that he couldn’t hit big shots but he is showing that he can do that at will.”

