Veteran Pakistan pace bowler Wahab Riaz believes that batsman Haider Ali can win many matches for Pakistan.

Haider shot to fame with his aggressive batting style and strong performances for the Peshawar Zalmi in the group stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Pakistan team.

Earlier this year, the 20-year-old scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

He subsequently made his international debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Recently, he smashed a game-winning 66 not out in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe.

With the PSL playoffs starting in Karachi on Saturday, Wahab, who will also be playing for the Zalmi, said the sky’s the limit for Haider as he possesses an incredible amount of talent.

“Haider Ali is a very good player and it’s great to see that he plays with the same aggressive intent in international cricket which is similar to his style in domestic cricket. I hope he goes on to become a successful cricketer and win many matches for Pakistan,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

