South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis admitted that he is looking forward to playing with veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

Du Plessis will be making his debut for the Peshawar Zalmi in the playoffs and is excited about being teammates with Malik since the 38-year-old is a dangerous player capable of scoring lots of runs.

“I’ve played quite a bit of cricket against Shoaib Malik, always been on the receiving end of him scoring some runs so he’s a good experienced cricket so he’s probably one guy I’ll enjoy playing with,” Du Plessis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

It should be noted that the Zalmi won the PSL in 2017 and featured in the final in 2018 and 2019, where they lost to Islamabad United and the Quetta Gladiators respectively.

