Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has said that he is so happy for Babar Azam and how far the 26-year-old has come in just a few years.

Imad’s comments come after Azam replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

In addition to leading Pakistan in all three formats, Azam will also be under pressure to lead by example with the bat as he is the team’s best batsman.

However, Imad has no doubts that Azam will succeed.

Imad even said that he seeks captaincy advice from Azam when leading the Karachi Kings and vice-versa when Azam is captaining Pakistan.

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs getting underway on Saturday, both Imad and Azam will be hoping to lead the Kings to their first-ever title.

“Whenever I attend a press conference, there are always so many questions about Babar Azam,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I am really happy for Babar that he has been appointed the national team’s captain in all three formats. I have repeatedly said that we are very good friends.

“When he needs advise while leading Pakistan team, he seeks my advice. When I need some suggestions while leading Karachi Kings, I seek out his opinion.”

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

