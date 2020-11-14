Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England batsman Alex Hales has said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “one of the best in the business” since he is always looking to score runs.

Hales will be playing alongside Azam for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, which begin in Karachi on Saturday.

He added that Azam is very serious in the dressing room and doesn’t talk a lot as his mind is focused on the game and ensuring he does well for the team.

“Babar talks less in the dressing room and always thinks of scoring runs and I think that is why he is one of the best in the business,” Hales told ARY Sports.

“I mean Babar has performed really well during the last couple of months and I am also feeling that energy of being powerful in the ground. So, really good energy and positive vibes in the team’s dressing [room] which could make some difference.”

It should be noted that the Kings have never won the PSL before.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5544 ( 14.94 % ) Babar Azam 25729 ( 69.36 % ) Steve Smith 1056 ( 2.85 % ) Ben Stokes 2188 ( 5.9 % ) Kane Williamson 1137 ( 3.06 % ) Rashid Khan 249 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 45 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 594 ( 1.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 152 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 120 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 283 ( 0.76 % ) Back

