Iconic Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas has said that his coach would make him run five laps of the ground if he edged the ball through the slips.

Zaheer said he and India batting great Sunil Gavaskar both were in shock at how people can cheer for such a shot when it nearly results in the dismissal of a batsman.

He said than in addition to running five laps, his coach would have “had some stern words” for him if he played a loose shot that resulted in an edge.

“Recently I was sat with Sunil Gavaskar in Dubai watching a Twenty20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand and one of the New Zealand batsmen luckily edged one through the slips for four and the crowd went wild in appreciation of the shot,” Abbas told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

“Sunil and I turned to each other in disbelief. Gavaskar said to me, what would have happened if we played such a lousy shot in our day, I said, well Sunil, our respective coaches would have had some stern words and made us do 5 laps of the ground after the match was over.”

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 255 ( 9.29 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 28 ( 1.02 % ) Shane Warne 42 ( 1.53 % ) Brian Lara 264 ( 9.61 % ) Ricky Ponting 99 ( 3.61 % ) Viv Richards 230 ( 8.38 % ) Jacques Kallis 79 ( 2.88 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 131 ( 4.77 % ) Wasim Akram 1516 ( 55.21 % ) Glenn McGrath 21 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 81 ( 2.95 % ) Back

