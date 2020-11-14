Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has called South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis “the complete package”.

Wahab’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs in Karachi, where he and Du Plessis will be playing for the Peshawar Zalmi.

Du Plessis previously said that he is excited about making his debut for the Zalmi and is determined to lead the team to its second PSL title.

The former South Africa captain will be coming into the PSL playoffs on a high as he put up a strong showing for the Chennai Super Kings in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), which was held in the UAE.

Du Plessis scored 449 runs in 13 matches for the Super Kings, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.81 and a strike-rate of 140.75.

“Faf is a very good inclusion in our side, especially considering the way he played in the last IPL season. His batting quality and experience of leading South Africa team will help us a great deal. He is a complete package and hopefully he can lead us to victory,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

