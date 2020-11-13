Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former all-rounder Yasir Arafat has congratulated legendary batsman Younis Khan after he was appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach.
Younis will serve as batting coach until the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Arafat praised the decision to give the role to Younis on a full-time basis, saying the 42-year-old is the right man for the job.
— Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) November 13, 2020
“Right man for the right job, fully deserved and good luck bhai,” Arafat said on Twitter.
