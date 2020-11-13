Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former all-rounder Yasir Arafat has congratulated legendary batsman Younis Khan after he was appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach.

Younis will serve as batting coach until the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Arafat praised the decision to give the role to Younis on a full-time basis, saying the 42-year-old is the right man for the job.

Right man for the right job, fully deserved and good luck bhai 👍 — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) November 13, 2020

“Right man for the right job, fully deserved and good luck bhai,” Arafat said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is going to be destroyed in New Zealand, Rashid Latif predicts beginning of Pakistan star’s downfall

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 4129 ( 17.96 % ) Waqar Younis 569 ( 2.47 % ) Javed Miandad 1264 ( 5.5 % ) Shahid Afridi 5898 ( 25.65 % ) Imran Khan 5509 ( 23.96 % ) Zaheer Abbas 404 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 1036 ( 4.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1643 ( 7.15 % ) Saeed Anwar 1954 ( 8.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 185 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 402 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 4129 ( 17.96 % ) Waqar Younis 569 ( 2.47 % ) Javed Miandad 1264 ( 5.5 % ) Shahid Afridi 5898 ( 25.65 % ) Imran Khan 5509 ( 23.96 % ) Zaheer Abbas 404 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 1036 ( 4.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1643 ( 7.15 % ) Saeed Anwar 1954 ( 8.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 185 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 402 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...