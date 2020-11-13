Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam will be sacked from the respective positions before the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Latif’s comments come after Azam replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

He pointed out that if Pakistan don’t achieve the desired results under Azam’s captaincy, then there could be a change in leadership in as little as six months.

“They should go there and win it by playing good cricket. They should win both T20Is and Tests. The Test championship is also underway. These guys are the future of Pakistan cricket,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Azhar Ali’s spot in the side is a little shaky while Asad Shafiq is out of the team. It seems like there will be a different coach for the upcoming World Cup. It doesn’t seem like the captain will be retained for more than six months either.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests during their tour of New Zealand.

The T20 series will be held from December 18 to 22, while the Test series will start on December 26 and conclude on January 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and and quarantine for 14 days in Lincoln.

Pakistan’s Squad for the tour of New Zealand: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (Test vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (T20I vice-captain), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

