Legendary batsman Younis Khan has been appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach until the 2022 T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced.

Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, was the national team’s batting coach during the tour of England earlier this year and there was a lot of speculation that he would be given the role on a full-time basis.

The PCB confirmed that Younis will accompany the Pakistan team during the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

When he is not working with the national team, Younis will serve as the batting coach at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi.

The board also announced that a “work programme will be developed with the National High Performance team”.

“I am delighted that Younis will now be with [us] for, at least, the next two years as our batting coach. The feedback we received about Younis’ impact in a short period of time in England was excellent,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying in the board’s press release.

“His work ethic, commitment and knowledge are second to none, and I am confident that his appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen who have either recently broken into the national side or are knocking on the door of international cricket.

“The PCB will also be utilising Younis Khan’s expertise and skills when he’s not on national duty as he will help local batsmen hone their skills. This is part of the PCB’s strategy to appoint highly-qualified and respected coaches across all major centres of the country so that we can start producing cricketers who can represent Pakistan with distinction.

“This High Performance Centre element follows the recruitment of Mohammed Yousuf, who is based at the National High Performance Centre, meaning that the PCB has two of the very best contemporary ex-batters adding significant value and fulfilling important roles with developing and guiding the current and the future generation of Pakistan batsmen.”

