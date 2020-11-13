Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Younis Khan has vowed to take Pakistan to new heights after he was appointed as the national team’s batting coach until the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Younis said he is looking forward to working with the players in the Pakistan team, but will also concentrate on domestic players and helping them improve and go on to have successful careers.

The 42-year-old also asked the Pakistan fans to show patience as such changes will take time and will not happen overnight.

“I am pleased to join the Pakistan cricket set-up on a long-term basis. I felt honoured when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand,” he was was quoted as saying in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) press release.

“I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties. I am equally interested and keen at working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills.

“However, I want to remind all fans and followers that there is a process to achieve excellence and while some improvements can be noticed quickly, this will require lots of hard work, perseverance and patience before the required skills are embedded and start producing consistent results.”

