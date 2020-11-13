Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England pace bowler Saqib Mahmood admitted that Pakistan rising star Haider Ali is a “real talented batsman”.

Saqib will play alongside Haider for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs in Karachi.

The 20-year-old will be coming into the playoffs on a high as he struck a game-winning 66 not out in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe on November 8.

In addition to Haider, Mahmood is excited to be playing with the Pakistan pace duo of Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.

“You Know Wahab and Hassan Ali, two experienced bowlers who I’m looking forward to playing with but even Haider Ali. Played against him in the summer. Real talented batsman. So, there’s a lot of talent in the group that I’m looking forward to playing with,” he said in an interview on the Zalmi’s website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

