Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed is better than Mohammad Rizwan in limited overs cricket.

Rizwan has been Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman in international cricket ever since Sarfaraz was sacked as captain in October 2019.

Inzamam feels that Sarfaraz should have played in the recent limited overs series against Zimbabwe and should continue to be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in white-ball cricket.

However, it is likely that Rizwan will continue getting the nod over Sarfaraz, even though both players were picked in Pakistan’s 35-man squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

“If Sarfaraz was in your plans for the New Zealand tour, then why didn’t you include him in the squad for the series against Zimbabwe? Mohammad Rizwan won the player of the series award in the last Test series, so there is no need for another option in Test cricket,” Inzamam, a former chief selector, said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“In my opinion, Sarfaraz is more suited for ODIs and T20Is, but still the management didn’t utilise him against Zimbabwe.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests during their tour of New Zealand.

The T20 series will be held from December 18 to 22, while the Test series will start on December 26 and conclude on January 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and and quarantine for 14 days in Lincoln.

Pakistan’s Squad for the tour of New Zealand: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (Test vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (T20I vice-captain), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

