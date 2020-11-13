Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran batsman Asad Shafiq, left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Shoaib Malik were dropped for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan announced their 35-man squad on Wednesday and the experienced trio were not among the players selected.

Instead, it seems Pakistan have opted for new and younger players, such as Zeeshan Malik, Imran Butt and Amad Butt.

Danish Aziz, who made a name for himself as a finisher in the National T20 Cup, was also picked, while former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was included in the squad too.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir is also in the team, but has been named captain of the Pakistan Shaheens team.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests during their tour of New Zealand.

The T20 series will be held from December 18 to 22, while the Test series will start on December 26 and conclude on January 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and and quarantine for 14 days in Lincoln.

Pakistan’s Squad for the tour of New Zealand: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (Test vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (T20I vice-captain), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

