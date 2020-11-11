He is Mr Consistent, Danish Kaneria on Pakistan player who never fails

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has called captain and star batsman Babar Azam “Mr Consistent”.

Kaneria’s comments come after Azam’s outstanding performance in the limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Azam made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the T20 series.

However, Kaneria said Pakistan need to think about who will step up if Azam goes through a rough patch or suffers an injury as they can’t constantly keep relying on him to get the job done.

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe 1 up in series,if Mr consistent Babar Azam doesn’t score or he is unfit ,who will win for Pakistan,batting only rely on Babar what next? Are we making match finisher? To watch full video click the link https://t.co/ggpv2tEuuD — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) November 7, 2020

“If Mr Consistent Babar Azam doesn’t score or he is unfit, who will win for Pakistan, batting only [relies] on Babar, what next? Are we making [a] match finisher?” he said on Twitter.

