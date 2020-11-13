Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Imran Butt and Rohail Nazir’s form, technique, temperament and ability is outstanding.

The uncapped quartet were picked for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand on the basis of their outstanding performances in the National T20 Cup and ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Amad, a pace bowler, represented Balochistan in the National T20 Cup and took 13 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 24.15 and an economy rate of 9.51.

The 25-year-old has also taken eight wickets in two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy games for Balochistan at an average of 16.62.

Aziz made a name for himself as a finisher in the National T20 Cup and there was plenty of criticism about why he wasn’t picked for the recent limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

The 24-year-old scored 220 runs in nine matches for Sindh in the National T20 Cup, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92. He also claimed five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.

He has been playing for Sindh’s 2nd XI in the Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy and had an impact with both the bat and ball.

Imran amassed 66 runs in six matches for Balochistan in the National T20 Cup at an average of 13.20 and a strike-rate of 108.19.

The 24-year-old has fared a lot better in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has accumulated 191 runs in three matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.83.

As for Nazir, who is a wicketkeeper-batsman, he made 90 runs in 11 National T20 Cup games for Northern at an average of 18 and a strike-rate of 147.54.

The 19-year-old has yet to feature in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

While Misbah congratulated them for being included in the squad, he said that they will play for the Pakistan Shaheens rather than the national team. In fact, Nazir has been appointed captain of the Shaheens team.

“I want to congratulate uncapped Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Imran Butt and Rohail Nazir who have impressed the selectors with their form, technique, temperament and ability to secure places in the 35-player pool,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“However, these four players are amongst some other players who have been selected specifically for Shaheens as part of our strategy to build our bench strength.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests during their tour of New Zealand.

The T20 series will be held from December 18 to 22, while the Test series will start on December 26 and conclude on January 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and and quarantine for 14 days in Lincoln.

Pakistan’s Squad for the tour of New Zealand: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (Test vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (T20I vice-captain), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

