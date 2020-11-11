Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

In addition to Akhtar, Latif added that legendary Australia seamer Brett Lee is also one of the greats of the game.

Lee played 76 Tests and snapped up 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.

He also represented Australia in 221 ODIs and took 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

Lee also featured in 25 T20 Internationals and claimed 28 wickets at an average of 25.50.

Two Greats — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 10, 2020

“Two greats,” Latif said on Twitter.

