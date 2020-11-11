Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said Babar Azam now has a big responsibility on his shoulders.
Akhtar’s comments come after Azam was named Pakistan’s Test captain on Tuesday.
Azam succeeded Azhar Ali as Test skipper and now leads Pakistan across all three formats of the game.
Congratulations Pakistan for a 3-0 win.
Also Congratulations & good luck to @babarazam258 for becoming captain across formats. Big responsibility.
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2020

Azam’s first assignment as Test captain will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan will play two Tests from December 26 to January 7.
Prior to the Test series, the men in green will also play three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps from December 18 to 22.
