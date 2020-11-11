Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said Babar Azam now has a big responsibility on his shoulders.

Akhtar’s comments come after Azam was named Pakistan’s Test captain on Tuesday.

Azam succeeded Azhar Ali as Test skipper and now leads Pakistan across all three formats of the game.

Congratulations Pakistan for a 3-0 win.

Also Congratulations & good luck to @babarazam258 for becoming captain across formats. Big responsibility. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2020

“Congratulations Pakistan for a 3-0 win. Also congratulations and good luck to Babar Azam for becoming captain across formats. Big responsibility,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Azam’s first assignment as Test captain will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan will play two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

Prior to the Test series, the men in green will also play three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps from December 18 to 22.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 4034 ( 17.98 % ) Waqar Younis 563 ( 2.51 % ) Javed Miandad 1236 ( 5.51 % ) Shahid Afridi 5686 ( 25.35 % ) Imran Khan 5408 ( 24.11 % ) Zaheer Abbas 392 ( 1.75 % ) Younis Khan 1014 ( 4.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1613 ( 7.19 % ) Saeed Anwar 1907 ( 8.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 183 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 396 ( 1.77 % ) Back

