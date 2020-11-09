Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Mohammad Asif is the best new ball bowler the world has ever seen.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

However, the 37-year-old has not featured for Pakistan since being banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

He last played domestic cricket for the Water and Power Development Authority as he represented them in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.

The world has not seen better new ball bowler than Muhammad Asif.

That delivery to @VVSLaxman281 at Karachi ☄️ that control, movement↗️ and accuracy🎯 to exploit the bat-pad gap. Not seen again, anywhere. Rahul & Laxman in picture pic.twitter.com/DrKAznmggP — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 8, 2020

“The world has not seen better new ball bowler than Mohammad Asif. That delivery to VVS Laxman at Karachi, that control, movement, accuracy to exploit the bat-pad gap. Not seen again, anywhere. Rahul and Laxman in picture,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s bowling well, Faisal Iqbal gives thumbs up to 25-year-old Pakistan fast bowler who dismissed Azhar Ali and Abid Ali

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3812 ( 17.74 % ) Waqar Younis 524 ( 2.44 % ) Javed Miandad 1193 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 5480 ( 25.51 % ) Imran Khan 5191 ( 24.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 374 ( 1.74 % ) Younis Khan 978 ( 4.55 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1565 ( 7.28 % ) Saeed Anwar 1817 ( 8.46 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 172 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 377 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3812 ( 17.74 % ) Waqar Younis 524 ( 2.44 % ) Javed Miandad 1193 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 5480 ( 25.51 % ) Imran Khan 5191 ( 24.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 374 ( 1.74 % ) Younis Khan 978 ( 4.55 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1565 ( 7.28 % ) Saeed Anwar 1817 ( 8.46 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 172 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 377 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...