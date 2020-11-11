Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has told spinner Usman Qadir to keep his eyes on the prize following his outstanding start to international cricket.

Qadir, the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his T20 International debut in the first game of the three-match series against Zimbabwe and finished as the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

His best performance came in the third T20 International, where he took career-best figures of 4-13 off his four overs.

MashALLAH ideal start young man @Qadircricketer . Keep working hard — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) November 10, 2020

“MashALLAH ideal start young man Usman Qadir. Keep working hard,” Salman said on Twitter.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0 and triumphed 2-1 in the ODI series that preceded it.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No doubt he is one of the greatest players, Rashid Latif on aggressive and deadly Pakistan cricketer

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5356 ( 14.89 % ) Babar Azam 25009 ( 69.51 % ) Steve Smith 1030 ( 2.86 % ) Ben Stokes 2121 ( 5.9 % ) Kane Williamson 1083 ( 3.01 % ) Rashid Khan 240 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 44 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 556 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 148 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 115 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 276 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5356 ( 14.89 % ) Babar Azam 25009 ( 69.51 % ) Steve Smith 1030 ( 2.86 % ) Ben Stokes 2121 ( 5.9 % ) Kane Williamson 1083 ( 3.01 % ) Rashid Khan 240 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 44 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 556 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 148 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 115 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 276 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...