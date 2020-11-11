Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told newly-appointed Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam to lead with pride and do his best.

Azam succeeded Azhar Ali as Test skipper on Tuesday and now leads Pakistan across all three formats of the game.

Faisal congratulated the 26-year-old and is excited to see how the men in green fare under his leadership.

“Congratulations Babar Azam for this big honor, captaining Pakistan in all 3 formats MashAllah! Lead the nation in your best abilities! Good luck,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Azam’s first assignment as Test captain will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan will play two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

Prior to the Test series, the men in green will also play three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps from December 18 to 22.

