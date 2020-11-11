A childhood dream came true, emotional Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique said a childhood dream came true when he made his international debut in the third T20 International against Zimbabwe.

Shafique was called up to the Pakistan team for the Zimbabwe series following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Representing Central Punjab, the 20-year-old accumulated 358 runs in 10 games, which included a century on debut and two half-centuries, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

Having waited all series long, Shafique finally got his chance to shine in the third T20 International and didn’t disappoint as he struck an unbeaten 41, which came off 33 balls and included four boundaries and a six.

“I am quite delighted. I’ve waited for this moment and today it is happening. Whoever starts playing cricket, he dreams to play for the national team,” Shafique said in a video from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Ary Sports.

Pakistan won the third T20 International by eight wickets and subsequently completed a 3-0 whitewash.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The world has not seen a better new ball bowler, Rashid Latif crowns Pakistan seamer the best

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5353 ( 14.89 % ) Babar Azam 24978 ( 69.5 % ) Steve Smith 1030 ( 2.87 % ) Ben Stokes 2119 ( 5.9 % ) Kane Williamson 1083 ( 3.01 % ) Rashid Khan 240 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 44 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 556 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 148 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 115 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 276 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5353 ( 14.89 % ) Babar Azam 24978 ( 69.5 % ) Steve Smith 1030 ( 2.87 % ) Ben Stokes 2119 ( 5.9 % ) Kane Williamson 1083 ( 3.01 % ) Rashid Khan 240 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 44 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 556 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 148 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 115 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 276 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...