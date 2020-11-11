Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes Pakisan spinner Usman Qadir is a diamond in the rough following his incredible performance in the T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Qadir, the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his T20 International debut in the first game of the series and finished as the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

His best performance came in the third T20 International, where he took career-best figures of 4-13 off his four overs.

While Faisal has been blown away by Qadir’s talent, he admitted that the 27-year-old still has a “long way to go”.

“Congratulations Usman Qadir, long way to go boy!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0 and triumphed 2-1 in the ODI series that preceded it.

