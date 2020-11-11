Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed has said that Saud Shakeel “will amuse the fans with his class”.
This comes after Saud missed out on a double hundred in Sindh’s 128-run loss to Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
The 25-year-old struck a career-best 174, which came off 296 balls and included 27 boundaries.
“He will amuse the fans with his class,” Yasir said on Twitter.
Sindh’s next match will be against Southern Punjab on November 20.
