Danish Kaneria believes that batsman Haider Ali has cemented his spot in the Pakistan team and feels that spinner Usman Qadir could be a good option for Test cricket.

This comes after both players put up strong performances in the T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Qadir, the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his T20 International debut in the first game of the series and finished as the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

His best performance came in the third T20 International, where he took career-best figures of 4-13 off his four overs.

As for Haider, he made scores of 7, 66 not out and 27.

“Easy win for Pakistan, Haider Ali cementing his place, Usman Qadir will be good option to use [in] Test cricket as well!” Kaneria said on Twitter.

