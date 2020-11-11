Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that he likes what spinner Usman Qadir and batsman Abdullah Shafique have to offer.

Afridi’s comments come after Qadir, the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his T20 International debut in the first game of the three-match series against Zimbabwe and finished as the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

His best performance came in the third T20 International, where he took career-best figures of 4-13 off his four overs.

As for Shafique, he made his international debut in the third T20 International and struck an unbeaten 41, which came off 33 balls and included four boundaries and a six.

Excellent performance by a young Pakistan team, however the big tests against better opposition need to be passed too. Good to see youngsters like Abdullah and Usman Qadir impress in the series. Overall well done Babar Azam and team — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 10, 2020

“Excellent performance by a young Pakistan team, however the big tests against better opposition needs to be passed too. Good to see youngsters like Abdullah and Usman Qadir impress in the series. Overall well done Babar Azam and [the] team,” Afridi said on Twitter.

