All hail the king, Hasan Ali says about Pakistan player on top of the world

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has crowned star batsman Babar Azam the king.

Hasan’s comments come after Azam’s outstanding performance in the limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Azam made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the T20 series.

With the series against Zimbabwe over, Azam has also replaced Azhar Ali as Pakistan’s Test captain, meaning he now leads the national team across all three formats.

“King Babar Azam,” Hasan said on Twitter.

Azam’s first assignment as Test captain will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan will play two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

Prior to the Test series, the men in green will also play three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps from December 18 to 22.

