Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf firmly believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam is better than India skipper Virat Kohli.

Yousuf noted that if people looked at what Kohli had accomplished in the number of games Azam has played, then Azam definitely takes the title as the better player.

Azam has been in red-hot form in the ongoing limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

In the three-match ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1, he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125.

He has continued to dominate in the ongoing T20 series as he has made 82 and 51 in the first two games.

“Kohli has played much more cricket than Babar who has only about three to four years of exposure in international cricket. But yes, if you ask me to make a comparison based on where Kohli stood after the same number of matches that Babar has played, I would say Babar has done better,” Yousuf told Press Trust of India as quoted by Ary Sports.

Pakistan won the first two T20 Internationals and will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.

