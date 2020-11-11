Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Azhar Ali has vowed to support his “brother” Babar Azam 100 percent after the latter replaced him as Pakistan’s Test captain.

The change in leadership was announced on Tuesday, with Azam now leading Pakistan across all three formats.

Instead of being bitter about it, Azhar sent a heartwarming message to Azam and said that he hopes to see Pakistan win many matches during the 26-year-old’s reign as captain.

Congratulations @babarazam258 for being appointed as test captain all the best brother👍 I assure my full support to you.. May Allah help you achieve many glorious victories for Pakistan Ameen…. — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) November 10, 2020

“Congratulations Babar Azam for being appointed as Test captain, all the best brother I assure my full support to you. May Allah help you achieve many glorious victories for Pakistan Ameen,” Azhar said on Twitter.

Azam’s first assignment as Test captain will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan will play two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

Prior to the Test series, the men in green will also play three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps from December 18 to 22.

