Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Babar Azam has said that he is ready to shoulder more responsibility after being named Pakistan’s Test captain.

Azam succeeded Azhar as Test skipper and now leads Pakistan across all three formats of the game.

With more pressure on him, some are worried about whether it will affect Azam’s batting as he is the best batsman in the Pakistan team right now.

However, the 26-year-old is ready for the challenge and is determined to lead by example as a captain and batsman.

“I feel truly honoured to have been appointed Test captain and join some of the most iconic players who have captained Pakistan in the purist format of the game. I can now say with conviction that dreams can come true only if you chase them with honesty, dedication and commitment,” Azam said in a PCB press release.

“I am ready and prepared to take up the additional responsibility and the fact which gives me additional confidence I can do the job is the experience that is available to me in the changing room in the shape of the players and support staff.

“I want to thank Azhar Ali for the way he captained the team in the last season, which was a difficult one, but I know that he will leave no stone unturned in giving his very best to the team.”

Azam’s first assignment as Test captain will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan will play two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

Prior to the Test series, the men in green will also play three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps from December 18 to 22.

