Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said that the young duo of Haider Ali and Usman Qadir have an incredible amount of talent.

Ramiz’s comments come after Haider and Qadir played instrumental roles in leading Pakistan to an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second T20 International.

Haider was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 66, which came off 43 deliveries and included six boundaries and three sixes.

As for Qadir, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, he finished with figures of 3-23 off four overs.

Ramiz noted that Qadir “has his dad’s mannerisms” and added that Haider is as talented as Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam.

Great to see two young guns Haider Ali and Usman Qadir feature in today’s win. Usman has his dads mannerisms and Haider his captains talent! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) November 8, 2020

Pakistan will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.

