Pakistan batsman Haider Ali hinted at how his failures in the past have made him the successful player he is today.

This comes after the 20-year-old smashed an unbeaten 66, which came off 43 deliveries and included six boundaries and three sixes, in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe.

He was named Man of the Match for his performance as he helped lead his side to a comfortable eight-wicket win.

“You only manage to get better when you fall hard,” he said on Twitter.

The men in green will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.

