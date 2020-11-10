Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan’s likely return date confirmed

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan is set to make his international comeback in the third T20 International against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Shadab missed the three-match ODI series and first two T20 Internationals with stiffness in his left upper-leg.

However, having participated in Pakistan’s practice session prior to the second T20 International on Sunday, it indicates that the 22-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder is nearing full fitness.

Pakistan won the first two T20 Internationals and will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series.

