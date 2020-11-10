Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir admitted that he has been very impressed with limited overs captain Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir.
Azam has been in sensational form in the ongoing T20 series against Zimbabwe as he has made scores of 82 and 51 in the first two games.
Haider scored seven runs in the first match, but was named Man of the Match in the second T20 International for his unbeaten 66.
As for Qadir, he made his debut in the first match, which Pakistan won by six wickets, where he took figures of 1-24 off three overs.
He followed that up with an even better performance in the second T20 International, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, as he claimed figures of 3-23 off four overs.
Rauf, meanwhile, took two wickets in the first match and claimed three in the second game.
Well done @iamhaideraly @babarazam258 it was treat to watch u both bat ,well bowled @HarisRauf14 @Qadircricketer
— Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) November 8, 2020
“Well done Haider Ali, Babar Azam it was treat to watch you both bat, well bowled Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir,” Tanvir said on Twitter.
Pakistan will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.
