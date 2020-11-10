Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes limited overs captain Babar Azam is evolving as a leader.

With Azam already having so much responsibility on his shoulders, it is likely that he will have more piled on his plate as the 26-year-old is set to replace Azhar Ali as Test captain ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

Akhtar noted that if Azam feels that he is capable of captaining Pakistan in all formats and is confident that it won’t affect his batting, then he should be put in charge.

“Babar is evolving as a captain. If Babar believes that he can lead the side in all three formats without jeopardising his batting form, then he should be made the captain,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In addition to Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and opener Shan Masood are also supposedly in the running to succeed Azhar as Test captain.

