Mark my words he will score a double century soon, Tabish Khan backs 25-year-old for huge score

Tabish Khan: “Spending some crucial hours with you on the crease [was] fantastic but my apologies I couldn’t [stay] on the crease for your double hundred. I.A 200 coming”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan is backing batsman Saud Shakeel to score a double century really soon.

This comes after Saud missed out on a double hundred in Sindh’s 128-run loss to Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 25-year-old struck a career-best 174, which came off 296 balls and included 27 boundaries.

“Brilliant knock Saud Shakeel our 1st two targets of spending time till tea and helping you to score your 150 was achieved successfully. Spending some crucial hours with you on the crease [was] fantastic but my apologies I couldn’t [stay] on the crease for your double hundred. I.A 200 coming,” Tabish said on Twitter.

Sindh’s next match will be against Southern Punjab on November 20.

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy?
