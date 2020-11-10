He will play for Pakistan soon, Tabish Khan on spinner with a magic touch

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran seamer Tabish Khan is confident that off-spinner Ashiq Ali will play for Pakistan soon.

His comments come after Ashiq starred in Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which ended as a draw.

The 25-year-old took 11 wickets in the match, which included five wickets in the first innings and six in the second.

Welcome to the world of performer's hope u stay here for very long and represent 🇵🇰 soon to stay in this world u have to work realy hard #Ashiq Ali great achievement 1st 10 wickets haul for u lad your 11 wkts nearly brought Sindh close to the victory keep it up bro long way to go pic.twitter.com/DVVLc1jY6C — IamTabishKhan (@tabbkhan84) November 4, 2020

“Welcome to the world of performers hope you stay here for very long and represent Pakistan soon. To stay in this world you have to work really hard Ashiq Ali, great achievement 1st 10-wicket haul for you lad. Your 11 wickets nearly brought Sindh close to victory keep it up bro long way to go,” Tabish said on Twitter.

Sindh’s next match will be against Southern Punjab on November 20.

