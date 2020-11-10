Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf reveals secret to why Virat Kohli is so successful

Mohammad Yousuf: “Kohli is very committed that is why he is so successful and he has already got runs in every cricket playing nation. I felt captaincy had only made him a better player”

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said India captain Virat Kohli’s commitment is the reason why he is so successful.

Kohli is widely regarded to be the best batsman in the world today and has already broken a plethora of records.

Yousuf added that in addition to being so committed, being captain has also helped Kohli take his game to the highest level.

“Kohli is very committed that is why he is so successful and he has already got runs in every cricket playing nation. I felt captaincy had only made him a better player,” Yousuf told Press Trust of India as quoted by Ary Sports.

