Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has voiced his anger towards those who say spinner Usman Qadir is a parchi.

Akram’s comments come after Qadir’s outstanding performance in the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his debut in the first match, which Pakistan won by six wickets, where he took figures of 1-24 off three overs.

He followed that up with an even better performance in the second T20 International, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, as he claimed figures of 3-23 off four overs.

“Sometimes this ‘parchi’ tag angers me – especially when people say he [Usman Qadir] is a parchi,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“This is not cricket being played in some neighbourhood – ‘Yeh muhallay kee cricket naheen hai’ – here, if someone is good enough, he will play for Pakistan.

“Have you seen his variations today? Ok, this was an inexperienced opposition but the variation are there, the leg-break is there. The googly is there, the flipper is there and he’s got control.”

Pakistan will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5321 ( 14.94 % ) Babar Azam 24847 ( 69.77 % ) Steve Smith 1025 ( 2.88 % ) Ben Stokes 2110 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 940 ( 2.64 % ) Rashid Khan 240 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 553 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 148 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 113 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 273 ( 0.77 % ) Back

