Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has voiced his anger towards those who say spinner Usman Qadir is a parchi.
Akram’s comments come after Qadir’s outstanding performance in the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.
The 27-year-old, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his debut in the first match, which Pakistan won by six wickets, where he took figures of 1-24 off three overs.
He followed that up with an even better performance in the second T20 International, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, as he claimed figures of 3-23 off four overs.
“Sometimes this ‘parchi’ tag angers me – especially when people say he [Usman Qadir] is a parchi,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
“This is not cricket being played in some neighbourhood – ‘Yeh muhallay kee cricket naheen hai’ – here, if someone is good enough, he will play for Pakistan.
“Have you seen his variations today? Ok, this was an inexperienced opposition but the variation are there, the leg-break is there. The googly is there, the flipper is there and he’s got control.”
Pakistan will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.
