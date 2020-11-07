Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is just getting better and better.

Afridi has established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats of the game despite only being 20 years old.

Azam’s comments comes after Afridi achieved a career-high ODI ranking.

Afridi rose to 16th place on the standings, marking the first time he has broken into the top 20 in his young international career.

“It’s true that Shaheen has been playing cricket since the England series without a break but every team needs their main strike bowler and [he] is that for us,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Also for a bowler, the more matches he plays, [the] better he gets.

“Even Shaheen’s mindset is to play as many matches as he can because he wants the experience. Fast bowlers need to play consistently and we can see the improvement in him in the outstanding way he is bowling.”

