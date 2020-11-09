Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has admitted that spinner Usman Qadir’s googly is mesmerising.

Shadab has been highly impressed with Qadir following his outstanding performance in the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old made his debut in the first match, which Pakistan won by six wickets, where he took figures of 1-24 off three overs.

He followed that up with an even better performance in the second T20 International, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, as he claimed figures of 3-23 off four overs.

In addition to Qadir, Shadab also praised captain Babar Azam and batsman Haider Ali for their performance in the second T20 International.

Azam scored a 28-ball 51, which included eight boundaries and a six, while Haider smashed an unbeaten 66, which came off 43 deliveries and included six boundaries and three sixes.

Well bowled @Qadircricketer. That googly 😍😍. Another good team performance. Well played as always @babarazam258 and a really good fifty by my buddy @iamhaideraly. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/dHG9VukyI9 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 8, 2020

“Well bowled Usman Qadir. That googly. Another good team performance. Well played as always Babar Azam and a really good fifty by my buddy Haider Ali,” Shadab said on Twitter.

Pakistan will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.

