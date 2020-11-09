Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said many people believe that spinner Usman Qadir could be the next Shadab Khan.

Akram noted that many people are comparing the son of iconic Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir to Shadab. However, he feels that Shadab is “a different kind of cricketer altogether” as he is an all-rounder.

Akram’s comments come after Qadir’s outstanding performance in the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his debut in the first match, which Pakistan won by six wickets, where he took figures of 1-24 off three overs.

He followed that up with an even better performance in the second T20 International, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, as he claimed figures of 3-23 off four overs.

“I mean people are comparing him with Shadab who is a different kind of cricketer altogether, he is an all-rounder,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“This guy [Usman] is a genuine leg-spin bowler. Look at his googly and leg-break. The googly comes from the back of the hand – a very difficult delivery to bowl and he was turning the ball both ways today and that troubled the batsmen.”

Pakistan will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.

