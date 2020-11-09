Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif admitted that he been really impressed with spinner Usman Qadir.
Latif’s comments come after Qadir’s outstanding performance in the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.
The 27-year-old, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his debut in the first match, which Pakistan won by six wickets, where he took figures of 1-24 off three overs.
He followed that up with an even better performance in the second T20 International, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, as he claimed figures of 3-23 off four overs.
Brilliant stuff @Qadircricketer
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 8, 2020
“Brilliant stuff Usman Qadir,” Latif said on Twitter.
Pakistan will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.
