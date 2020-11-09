He is a brilliant bowler, Pakistan spinner making a name for himself wows Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif said Usman Qadir is a brilliant bowler

Rashid Latif: “Brilliant stuff Usman Qadir”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif admitted that he been really impressed with spinner Usman Qadir.

Latif’s comments come after Qadir’s outstanding performance in the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his debut in the first match, which Pakistan won by six wickets, where he took figures of 1-24 off three overs.

He followed that up with an even better performance in the second T20 International, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, as he claimed figures of 3-23 off four overs.

“Brilliant stuff Usman Qadir,” Latif said on Twitter.

Pakistan will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
