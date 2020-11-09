Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has given the thumbs up to pace bowler Amad Butt for his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Faisal’s comments come after Amad took a six-wicket haul in Balochistan’s ongoing match against Central Punjab.

Among the batsmen the 25-year-old dismissed were Pakistan opener Abid Ali and Test captain Azhar Ali.

“Well bowled Amad Butt,” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He needs to stop hurrying, Babar Azam says about young player who can be outstanding

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 154 ( 7.85 % ) Central Punjab 399 ( 20.34 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 459 ( 23.39 % ) Northern 120 ( 6.12 % ) Sindh 605 ( 30.84 % ) Southern Punjab 225 ( 11.47 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 154 ( 7.85 % ) Central Punjab 399 ( 20.34 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 459 ( 23.39 % ) Northern 120 ( 6.12 % ) Sindh 605 ( 30.84 % ) Southern Punjab 225 ( 11.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...