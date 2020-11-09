He’s bowling well, Faisal Iqbal gives thumbs up to 25-year-old Pakistan fast bowler who dismissed Azhar Ali and Abid Ali

Faisal Iqbal said Amad Butt is bowling well after he dismissed Azhar Ali and Abid Ali

Faisal Iqbal: “Well bowled Amad Butt”

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has given the thumbs up to pace bowler Amad Butt for his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Faisal’s comments come after Amad took a six-wicket haul in Balochistan’s ongoing match against Central Punjab.

Among the batsmen the 25-year-old dismissed were Pakistan opener Abid Ali and Test captain Azhar Ali.

“Well bowled Amad Butt,” Faisal said on Twitter.

