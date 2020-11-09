Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has given the thumbs up to pace bowler Amad Butt for his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Faisal’s comments come after Amad took a six-wicket haul in Balochistan’s ongoing match against Central Punjab.
Among the batsmen the 25-year-old dismissed were Pakistan opener Abid Ali and Test captain Azhar Ali.
Well bowled @AmadButt12 @1st_xi https://t.co/rBgUmDgbS9
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 8, 2020
“Well bowled Amad Butt,” Faisal said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He needs to stop hurrying, Babar Azam says about young player who can be outstanding
Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy?