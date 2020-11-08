Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Spinner Abrar Ahmed has revealed that former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur thought that he was something special.

In fact, the 22-year-old was even picked by the Karachi Kings for the second season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, before he got the chance to play for the Kings, Abrar was diagnosed with two stress fractures in his back.

While he was chosen by the Kings again in the 2018 edition of the PSL, Umer Khan was preferred over him due to his impressive performances.

Despite all this, Abrar said that Arthur has continued to encourage him even though he is now Sri Lanka’s head coach.

“I was selected by Karachi Kings to play in the second season of the PSL and my performances in practice games caught the eye of the head coach Mickey Arthur who really praised me for my bowling,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I was then rewarded with the opportunity to play two matches in that tournament and it seemed that I would have a good season in the PSL.

“However, I had been feeling some pain in my back and once tests were done, it was found that I had two stress fractures in my back – specifically in the L4 and L5 vertebrae which meant that my PSL season came to an abrupt end. I was then sent to recuperate in the NCA on Mickey Arthur’s recommendation. I continued my rehabilitation for almost one year during which I suffered a lot of pain but continued to work on my fitness.

“I played no cricket in most of 2018 but towards the end of the year, was able to play some games and was once again selected by Karachi Kings for the 2018 edition of the PSL. But in 2018, Umer Khan was preferred over me during the matches where he impressed everyone with his performances.

“Mickey continued to encourage me even after his departure from Pakistan and sent me a text message saying that I was a natural talent, and I should continue working hard. I will always treasure his advice and praise for me.”

Abrar is currently wreaking havoc in the Quaid-e-Azam 2nd XI Trophy, where he is playing for Sindh 2nd XI.

He is the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 39 victims in five matches at an average of 11.87.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I was challenged to take 50 wickets, but took 54, Pakistan bowler proudly states

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5225 ( 15.02 % ) Babar Azam 24260 ( 69.73 % ) Steve Smith 1008 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2048 ( 5.89 % ) Kane Williamson 907 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 235 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 542 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 144 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 111 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 267 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5225 ( 15.02 % ) Babar Azam 24260 ( 69.73 % ) Steve Smith 1008 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2048 ( 5.89 % ) Kane Williamson 907 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 235 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 542 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 144 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 111 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 267 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...