Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram feels that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan doesn’t deserve to be Test captain as he must first cement his spot in the national team.

Rizwan has performed well for Pakistan lately and was one of the few bright spots for the team during the tour of England earlier this year.

However, Akram doesn’t feel Rizwan is ready to replace Azhar Ali as Test captain and take on such a big leadership role this early into his international career.

“Look how many matches has he [Rizwan] played? I know he will be upset with me for saying this but he has to first establish himself in the team to be considered as a candidate,” Akram said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Akram instead feels that limited overs captain Babar Azam is the best candidate to succeed Azhar, who is likely to lose the captaincy ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

In addition to Rizwan and Azam, opening batsman Shan Masood was reported to be in the running too.

