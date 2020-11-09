Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam said batsman Haider Ali can be an outstanding talent in the future.

However, Azam noted that Haider needs to stop hurrying at times and just play sensibly.

The 26-year-old’s comments come after Haider smashed an unbeaten 66, which came off 43 deliveries and included six boundaries and three sixes, in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe.

Babar Azam "Haider Ali was outstanding today. Sometimes he is in a hurry, but we told him to just play sensibly. The more we back these players like Haider, the better the results will be" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 8, 2020

“Haider Ali was outstanding today. Sometimes he is in a hurry, but we told him to just play sensibly. The more we back these players like Haider, the better the results will be,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan won the second T20 International by eight wickets and will be looking to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the final match of the series on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why is he labelled a parchi, Wasim Akram voices anger towards Pakistan player’s critics

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 3654 ( 86.12 % ) No! 589 ( 13.88 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 3654 ( 86.12 % ) No! 589 ( 13.88 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...