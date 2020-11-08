Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has blasted the national selectors to show experienced players like him the respect they deserve.

Junaid’s comments came when he was talking about being dropped from the final squad Pakistan announced for the 2019 World Cup.

The 30-year-old said he found out about his exclusion from the World Cup squad from the media as the selectors didn’t say a word about it.

“Experienced players who have served Pakistan for a long time deserve more respect and better handling,” he was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Junaid last played international cricket in May 2019 and recently featured in the National T20 Cup, where he took 10 wickets in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the tournament, at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 8.80.

He is now representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has claimed three wickets in two games at an average of 49.

